Ohio voters will decide $2.5B bond issue in May

Ohio lawmakers this week voted to put a measure before voters in May to allow the state to issue $2.5 billion in bonds to fund bridges, roads and other capital projects over a 10-year period.
This is the fifth time since the 1980s that the General Assembly has asked voters to approve state borrowing in bulk. It was backed by government and business group and faced no organizational opposition.
The sole vote against the measure was state Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miami Twp., who previously said he opposed it because: “The General Assembly’s thirst to spend taxpayer dollars is seemingly unquenchable. This bill would authorize more spending, which I believe is unsustainable for Ohio’s future.”
Unlike other measures passed this week, this resolution doesn’t go to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for a signature. Instead, it goes straight to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is tasked with preparing the initiative for the ballot.
