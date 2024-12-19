Ohio to regulate drone usage

The bill would make “operating a UAV in a manner that knowingly endangers any person or property or that purposely disregards others’ rights or safety” a criminal offense, punishable by a $500 fine and/or six months in jail.

It would also make it illegal to operate a UAV in a manner that disrupts law enforcement or emergency services; or to use a UAV to photograph, record or loiter over or near a critical facility — such as major utilities or a police station — “with purpose to further another criminal offense” or “with purpose to destroy or tamper with the facility,” according to a legislative analysis of the bill.

The bill also authorizes local governments to establish their own ordinances on private drone use in or above parks or other public property.

A legislative analysis of the bill notes that use of UAVs has “increased exponentially” in recent years. This adds state restrictions to already existing federal regulations.

The legal use of drones has been in the news lately after UAVs have been seen over and near military bases across the country, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

H.B. 77, sponsored by state Rep. Bernie Willis, R-Springfield, passed the House with bipartisan support and no formal opposition.

“With the likes of both Honda and Intel making their way into Ohio, the use of drones will soar,” Willis testified in committee. “This bill takes the necessary actions to facilitate this exciting frontier and ensures a safe sky.”