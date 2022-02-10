Ohio to add new COVID therapeutics dashboard next week

“The COVID-19 pandemic as certainly taken us down a long and winding road,” said ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “As we move forward, in addition to vaccination and safety measures, like masks, health care providers across Ohio will have increased access to therapeutics as a tool to treat their patients at various stages of disease.”

To help connect Ohioans to those therapeutics and treatments, the state’s new dashboard will allow residents to search for providers by city, county and ZIP code. The dashboard will be updated each week.