Ohio Task Force 1 activated for Kentucky flood rescue

The death toll in flash floods is expected to reach double digits, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said after parts of the eastern Kentucky region got more than 6inches of rain in a 24-hour period.

“The team trains for a wide variety of rescue needs, and one of them is water rescue,” said Phil Sinewe, task force public information officer. “The members can function in both swift and static water situations. The team will place 16 highly trained personnel along with boats and logistical supplies directly into the field to assist our neighbors in Kentucky.