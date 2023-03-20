Ohio State University student dies over spring break

An Ohio State University student died last week over spring break.
Henry Meacock was a finance major from New Jersey, a statement from OSU spokesman Chris Booker said.
“The Ohio State community has suffered a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock,” Booker said. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”
Additional details about Meacock’s death have not been released.
Students in need of support are encouraged to contact Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service at 614-292-5766 or click here.
Employees can contact the Ohio State Employee Assistance Program at 800-678-6265 or here.
