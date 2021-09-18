Ohio reports more than 6,700 new COVID-19 cases

11 new patients were admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 24 hours. The 21-day average of new ICU patients is 20 patients.

ODH updates COVID death data twice a week and updated their death data on Friday. No new death reports were reported on Saturday. The data can fluctuate because other states do not regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.

Ohio reported 206 deaths Friday, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 21,471, according to ODH. It’s the highest number of deaths report in the past three weeks.

About 53% of Ohioans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state, and about 49% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated.

Kristen Spicker contributed.