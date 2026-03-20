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Ohio officials warned against chat apps, and 8 ways we use public records laws

FILE - An email from July 10, 2018, with the syllabus about Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch teaching an upcoming law class in Italy is photographed, July 10, 2023. An Associated Press examination of the ethics practices of the U.S. Supreme Court relied on documents obtained from more than 100 public records requests to public colleges, universities and other institutions that have hosted the justices over the past decade. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - An email from July 10, 2018, with the syllabus about Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch teaching an upcoming law class in Italy is photographed, July 10, 2023. An Associated Press examination of the ethics practices of the U.S. Supreme Court relied on documents obtained from more than 100 public records requests to public colleges, universities and other institutions that have hosted the justices over the past decade. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
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Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost this month released an updated version of his office’s Sunshine Laws Manual — also known as the Yellow Book — that serves as a reference guide on Ohio public records and open government laws.

This year’s sunshine manual includes a directive advising government officials against using messaging apps that automatically delete records, such as WhatsApp and Snapchat, for official government communication. Automatically deleting records before they can be reviewed or retained could be in violation of Ohio’s Public Records Act, the AG’s office says.

“Self-destructing messages are for movie characters, not public officials,” Yost said. “Using disappearing messages will only self-destruct your career and your credibility.”

Yost’s office releases the Yellow Book each year during National Sunshine Week, a week in March when government transparency advocates draw attention to the importance of public records laws.

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News rely on public records laws for government accountability reporting.

Recent examples include:

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Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.