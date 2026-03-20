Ohio officials warned against chat apps, and 8 ways we use public records laws

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost this month released an updated version of his office’s Sunshine Laws Manual — also known as the Yellow Book — that serves as a reference guide on Ohio public records and open government laws.

This year’s sunshine manual includes a directive advising government officials against using messaging apps that automatically delete records, such as WhatsApp and Snapchat, for official government communication. Automatically deleting records before they can be reviewed or retained could be in violation of Ohio’s Public Records Act, the AG’s office says.