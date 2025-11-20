Ohio lawmakers reach intoxicating hemp, marijuana deal; awaits Senate vote

The deal, shaped by Congress’ recent decision to effectively ban intoxicating hemp products, would confine intoxicating hemp products to Ohio’s recreational marijuana dispensaries, yanking them out of gas stations, convenience stores and wellness stores that have established a lucrative, though unregulated, market.

There’s a temporary, slightly more open market set on intoxicating hemp drinks, Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, told this outlet.

“When it comes to the THC beverages, we’re essentially going to mirror federal law. They’re going to have the one-year runway to be legal as long as they’re legal at the federal level,” Stewart said. The bill also includes the legislature’s intent, should the federal government reverse its course, to create a free market for THC drinks in the state.

Rep. Tex Fischer, R-Boardman, who was seen as a staunch advocate for maintaining a retail market for intoxicating hemp products, told reporters that he had to be convinced to vote on the bill. The agreement to revisit the issue of THC drinks was one of the key components that got him to change his mind, he said.

“I think we have a good faith agreement that we’re going to come back and figure out something that’s reasonable that can work and hopefully allow folks to pivot into that realm of the industry, given that other avenues are going away,” Fischer said.

Democrats derided the deal for its impact on the THC drink market, in particular.

The bill makes several changes to Ohio’s recreational marijuana laws, too. Perhaps most notable is that it makes a clerical fix that allows the state to begin disbursing money from its “host community fund,” which has been accumulating 36% of all recreational marijuana excise taxes with the intent of being distributed to local municipalities that are home to recreational dispensaries.

The House approved the deal at 1:14 a.m. by a vote of 52-34, with all Democrats and a handful of Republicans voting in opposition. The deal still needs to be confirmed by the Senate, which adjourned shortly after 9 p.m., guaranteeing that a full deal couldn’t be sent to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine until the higher chamber reconvenes.

Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, told reporters that he expects the Senate to reconvene sometime in December to get the deal over the finish line.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.