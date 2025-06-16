Ohio joins Purdue Pharma settlement with all but 1 state, D.C., 5 territories

Yost said that the attorneys general of every state but Oklahoma, along with the District of Columbia and American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, signed on to the deal.

Next, local governments will be allowed to join the settlement, which is subject to approval of a federal bankruptcy judge.

Yost said that Ohio governments will receive up to $198 million from the agreement, to be distributed according to the established OneOhio plan : 55% to the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, 30% to local governments, and 15% to the state.

“The money won’t undo the damage, but it will help communities in Ohio and elsewhere continue to address and overcome the unspeakable harm,” Yost said.