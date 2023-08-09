Ohio Issue 1: Here’s now local counties voted

Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 by a 57-43 ratio. The measure would have made it much harder for Ohio citizens to change their Constitution. The vote count varied dramatically, with smaller rural counties having the highest “yes” totals.
Below are the Election Night totals from local counties:
Ohio Issue 1 voting results
|Location
|Yes
|No
|Turnout
|Statewide
|43.0%
|57.0%
|38.5%
|Montgomery County
|39.1%
|60.9%
|37.1%
|Greene County
|49.5%
|50.5%
|42.8%
|Clark County*
|50.0%
|50.0%
|37.1%
|Butler County
|50.3%
|49.7%
|35.3%
|Warren County
|52.8%
|47.2%
|41.9%
|Miami County
|61.8%
|38.2%
|41.6%
|Champaign County
|62.3%
|37.7%
|39.1%
|Preble County
|67.7%
|32.3%
|38.5%
|Darke County
|75.1%
|24.9%
|44.3%
