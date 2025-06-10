Ohio homeowners insurance rates up 36.4% - Are you getting your money’s worth?

Ohio saw a record-setting 74 tornadoes last year, plus numerous other storms that brought extensive storm damage to homes and businesses.
As storm damage has increased, insurance rates have skyrocketed. From 2019 through 2024, homeowners insurance rates increased 36.4% on average in Ohio, according to a January 2025 analysis from S&P Global.
Our reporters are looking into how increasing damaging weather and ballooning insurance rates are impacting area residents. Have you had to file a claim? Do you feel like you’re getting your money’s worth?
Fill our our form below:
