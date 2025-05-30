Ohio extends sales tax holiday for more days to save in 2025

During the holiday, shoppers will be able to make qualifying purchases both in-store and online without paying state sales tax.

Governor Mike DeWine on Friday said he encouraged Ohioans to take advantage of this year’s sales tax holiday, which he said is designed to provide “meaningful savings for families across the state.”

“The timing of this year’s sales tax holiday not only supports families preparing for back-to-school, but also provides relief on other important household needs,” DeWine said.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

In 2024, DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly expanded the sales tax holiday to include more items and last for 10 days, instead of the usual three days offered in years past.

The sales tax holiday also was expanded — people making purchases in-person or online can avoid tax on all eligible items of up to $500, instead of being limited to $20 per item of instructional material and/or school supplies and $75 maximum per item of clothing as in years past.

Also included for the first time in the tax-free category was dining out at Ohio restaurants.

The tax exemption does not apply to the purchase of motor vehicles, watercraft, outboard motors, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vapor products or any item containing marijuana. It also does not apply to services such car repairs, clothing alterations and other professional work.

Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman said the sales tax holiday is “a practical way we can help working families keep more of their hard-earned dollars.”

”Whether it’s back-to-school shopping or everyday essentials, this is an opportunity for Ohioans to get more value for their money," Huffman said.

Senate President Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, said he strongly supports any opportunity to boost the ability of Ohioans to provide for their families.

“The hardworking taxpayers deserve this well-earned break,” McColley said in a statement. “It is the people’s money first, and they know how best to spend it.

For full details, including eligible items and frequently asked questions, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s Sales Tax Holiday page at www.tinyurl.com/expandedSTH or call 1-888-405-4039.