Ohio Democrats pick former Cleveland-area rep as new party chair

The Ohio Democratic Party will be led by a former public figure from northeast Ohio after an election Tuesday evening.
Members of the party’s State Executive Committee elected Kathleen Clyde, a former state representative and county commissioner for Portage County, as the new party chair.
Portage County is in the northeastern part of the state near Cleveland.
In a statement, Clyde said, “Already, Ohioans are fed up with Republicans as they push a budget that prioritizes special interests and their billionaire backers while working families fall behind. I’m grateful to Ohio Democrats for putting their trust in me during this critical election cycle, and I’m looking forward to getting to work.”
