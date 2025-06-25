Ohio budget cuts top income tax rate, gives $600M to Browns, aims for property tax relief

House Bill 96, which sets the spending for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, now heads to the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican overseeing his fourth and final budget process and wields line-item veto power.

DeWine started this process out with his own budget proposal and has since seen the bulk of his priorities thrown out. Axed was his proposed $1,000 tax credit for children under five years old; his plan to partially fund sports stadiums and children’s extracurricular activities; his plan to bring drivers education courses to schools; and many more priorities.

The budget passed Wednesday was, perhaps unsurprisingly, largely shaped by the Republican-dominated Ohio General Assembly — first the House, then the Senate, and then through a so-called conference committee, a negotiation phase between the two chambers.

The Republicans most responsible for shaping the bill said Wednesday that it meets the needs of the state while balancing fiscal stewardship.

“This budget sends a signal to job creators, workers, families, to everyone in America that is looking to build a better life, (that) we are rolling out the welcome mat,” House Finance Committee Chair Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, told his colleagues on the House floor. “We want you to achieve your American dream here in Ohio.”

Stewart framed the budget as one that will proffer real property tax relief — through the carryover cap, by allowing county boards to lower millage, and by allowing counties to grant tax exemptions for some Ohioans — to the many Ohioans who have seen their tax bills soar as their properties have shot up in value.

Democrats, who are in a superminority in each caucus, say they’ve improved the budget from what it would have been without their opposition. But those wins weren’t enough to convince any Democrat in either chamber to vote for the bill.

“This budget is making the wrong choices for who we are trying to serve. We are choosing the wrong Ohioans to invest in,” newly-elected House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn, D-Cincinnati, told reporters, referencing the budget’s flat tax plan. “...At a time when tons of people all over the state — we hear about it constantly — are worried about paying their property taxes, we’re cutting taxes for the 20% of the wealthiest people in this state."

