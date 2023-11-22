Ohio 9th in nation for fatal crashes during bad weather, study shows

One in seven fatal crashes in Ohio happen during severe weather, making the state one of the most dangerous for driving in bad weather, according to research from a New York personal injury attorney.

The research from Richmond Vona looked at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2020.

According to the data, 13% of fatal crashes in Ohio take place during bad weather, making it the ninth most dangerous for drivers in the U.S. Rain was the most common weather condition.

Alaska was most dangerous, with 25% of deadly crashes occurring during bad weather.

Two of Ohio’s neighbors also made the top 10. Kentucky was seventh with 14.4% of fatal crashes taking place during severe weather and West Virginia was second at 18%.

As winter weather approaches, Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura reminded motorists to allow for extra time to get to their destination, especially when there is snow, ice or slush on the roadway.

“When driving conditions worsen, motorists need to drive carefully, be vigilant, aware and patient,” he said. “Drive appropriately for the conditions and increase your following distance so everyone can arrive safely at their destination.”

Last year, there were 30 crashes resulting in 37 deaths in the state on snow, ice or slush-covered roads, according to OSHP. It was up from the 29 deadly crashes reported in 2020 and 27 fatal crashes recorded in 2021. However, there were 39 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths in both 2018 and 2019.

There were 18,347 total crashes during winter weather conditions last year, with 215 resulting in serious injuries. It was up from 1 1,905 total crashes with snow, ice or slush on the road in 2021, of which 154 had serious injuries, according to OSHP.

In the past five years, 2019 and 2018 accounted for the two highest years for crashes during winter weather. In 2019, there were 19,884 crashes with snow, ice or slush on the road, including 251 with serious injuries, and in 2018 there were 18,609 crashes during wintery conditions with 233 resulting in serious injuries.

Purpura recommended the following tips for those driving in wintery conditions: