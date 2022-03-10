Hamburger icon
ODH to give update on COVID-19 in Ohio

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
15 minutes ago

The Ohio Department of Health will share the latest of COVID-19 in Ohio during a press conference this morning.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI, for the 11 a.m. press conference.

The public can watch live on YouTube.

ExploreHere’s what’s finally convincing local people to get the COVID vaccine

After the omicron variant resulted in record-breaking cases and hospitalizations, Ohio has seen a steady decline in the virus for nearly two months.

The state’s recorded fewer than 1,000 daily coronavirus cases for the past six days and is averaged 1,112 cases a day over the last three weeks, according to ODH.

As of Wednesday, there were 729 people hospitalized in Ohio with the virus, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. It’s an 89% decrease from 60 days ago.

