NYE is a big time for partying. But in Ohio, these holidays have more OVIs

Even some Saturdays and Sundays during non-holiday weeks have had more OVI arrests than on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Still, a significant number of people who pop champagne and drink excessively during the upcoming NYE celebration will decide to get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

State patrol and other law enforcement agencies typically beef up police patrols during the New Year holiday. Drinking and driving can lead to serious legal headaches and penalties and sometimes can result in tragedy.

“It’s something that’s truly a preventable act — getting behind the wheel while impaired is a choice,” said Sgt. Ryan Purpura, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “It’s a choice that can tragically cost people their lives or seriously hurt them in a crash.”

Holidays with most OVIs

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested 89 motorists for intoxicated driving on New Year’s Day (Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023), according to agency data.

That’s more arrests than most days of the year. However, state troopers have arrested greater numbers of motorists for OVI on 23 other days this year.

The highest one-day tally of OVI arrests was 143, which occurred on Saturday, May 27, over Memorial Day weekend.

The second highest count (138) came on Saturday, Sept. 2, during Labor Day weekend.

The Sunday over Memorial Day weekend had the third most arrests (128), while the Sunday over Labor Day weekend had the fourth most (125).

The Saturday after St. Patrick’s Day had the fifth highest OVI arrest count.

This year, there were multiple Saturdays and Sundays during non-holiday periods that had more OVI arrests than on New Year’s Day.

2022 OVI leaders

Last year, the Saturday and Sunday over Memorial Day weekend had the first and second most OVI arrests by the state patrol (157 and 148, respectively).

The third most OVI arrests occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3, over Labor Day Weekend; the fourth most came on Saturday, July 2, during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

New Year’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022) had 103 OVI arrests by the state troopers. That was the 12th highest single-day count of 2022.

The following New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31, 2022) had 61 OVI arrests. There were more OVI arrests on 95 other days last year.

State patrol data show that most OVI arrests occur on Saturday and Sundays.

It’s entirely possible that OVI arrests on New Year’s Eve and Day in recent years were impacted by weather conditions or troopers were busy handling crashes, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Purpura.

“Certainly, our troopers look for impaired drivers every day of the week, 24 hours every day, seven days a week,” he said.

‘Amateur night’

OVI arrests spike around the “drinking” holidays, like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, St. Patrick’s Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day, said Charles Rowland II, a DUI defense attorney with DaytonDUI.com.

Rowland said it’s debatable whether this happens because there is more impaired driving going on or whether this reflects increased police patrols and enforcement.

Veteran DUI attorneys frequently refer to New Year’s Eve as “amateur night” because there are many first-time drunk driving arrests, Rowland said.

During New Year’s celebrations, some light drinkers go overboard and drink heavily. Some people who do not drink alcohol consume too much and then decide to drive home.

OVIs are common during the New Year’s holiday because most people stay out past midnight to celebrate, Rowland said, and not everyone plans ahead to ensure they have a safe way home.

Ride-sharing services, cabs and designated drivers are among the best ways to avoid dangerous and potentially deadly situations, he said.

Rowland also said some police officers make questionable arrests during this time of year because they assume drivers are more likely to be drunk and are more likely to take risks and and be reckless. He said it can be challenging for police to determine probable cause for impairment.

“Too often, DUI is a crime of opinion not facts,” he said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says drivers should plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements.

“When you’re ringing in the new year, remember driving impaired can have tragic and senseless consequences,” said Col. Chuck Jones, state patrol superintendent. “If you feel different, you drive different.”