NOTABLE CLOSINGS: See what the winter storm has canceled or postponed

A winter storm is bringing snow, ice and freezing rain to the region, prompting hundreds of closings, including the following notable closures and cancelations:
Clark County:
- Clark County offices: Clark County government offices will be closed Thursday.
- Clark County Combined Health District: The health department and its clinics are closed Thursday. Normal hours will resume Friday.
- Springfield City Area Transit: Bus services are suspended Thursday due to weather. Service will hopefully be restored Friday once conditions improve.
Greene County:
- City of Fairborn: The Fairborn City Building will be closed on Thursday, with a possible closing on Friday depending on the weather.
- Fairborn Municipal Court: The Fairborn Municipal Court will be closed on Thursday, and may also close on Friday depending on the weather.
- Greene County offices: County government offices will be closed Thursday.
- Greene County Public Health: Offices are closed Thursday. Regular hours will resume Friday at 8 a.m.
- Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be closed on Thursday due to the winter storm and hazardous road conditions. Telework employees should continue to work or take appropriate leave, and people who are designated base- or mission-essential for current mission efforts will also continue to work. Base and mission-essential employees must use gates 12A or 19B. All other employees will be granted weather and safety leave. During the closure, only emergency medical care at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center will be available.
- Wright State University: All classes at the Fairborn campus will be held remotely Thursday and Friday. The University’s Lake campus will move to remote classes starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Miami County:
- City of Piqua: Offices will be closed Thursday. The police department will be closed to records and fingerprint requests.
- Miami County Park District: Parks will be closed Thursday.
- Miami County Public Health: Public Health will be closed Thursday.
Montgomery County:
- Dayton Community Blood Center: The Dayton CBC’s Donation Center will be closed on Thursday, and possibly on Friday.
- Dayton Metro Library: All library locations will be closed Thursday due to weather.
- Dayton Recreation Centers: The rec centers are closed for normal business Thursday and are operating as warming centers until 9 p.m. Thursday.
- Miami Twp.: Administrative offices on Lyons Rod will be closed Thursday due to weather and staff illness. Staff will be working from home, so the public can call the offices and leave a message.
- Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County: Public Health is closing at 2 p.m. Thursday. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday at Sinclair Community College in Centerville is canceled. Check www.phdmc.org for future vaccine clinics.
- Sinclair Community College: All campus locations will be closed Thursday, including clinicals and labs. Remote courses will go on as scheduled. Students should log onto eLearn and check for additional guidance. Employees will work remotely if able.
- University of Dayton: All in-person classes Thursday day and evening are canceled. Previously planned remote and online courses will continue as scheduled. Blended and hybrid classes should take place is possible. Employees who have the ability to work from home should. Public Safety, the Student Health Center, RecPlex, Kennedy Union Marycrest dining, Virginia W. Kettering dining and the Emporium will be open.
