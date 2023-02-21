Northbound Ohio 72 closed to traffic starting in March

Motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 35 and U.S. 42 at Xenia while S.R. 72 North is closed, and local detour will also be maintained, according to ODOT. Southbound traffic will be maintained with flaggers as needed throughout construction.

ODOT contractors began prep work for the project Monday.

Fillmore Construction was awarded a contract for approximately $12.6 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Two bridges over the Little Miami River on S.R. 72 are also currently under construction. The bridges, located between Clifton Road and Water Street in the village of Clifton, are getting some concrete patching, bridge railing upgrades and repairs, and asphalt deck overlays. ODOT contractors are also repairing pavement and resurfacing S.R. 72 from just north of Turnbull Road in Cedarville to the Clark County line.

Barrett Paving Material, Inc. was awarded a contract for approximately $2.96 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed by the end of summer this year.

For more information, visit www.OHGO.com [lnks.gd].