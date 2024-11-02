I-471 North bridge reopens after Cincinnati fire, southbound closed for ‘weeks’

Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley said their crews responded to the bridge, also known as the Big Mac Bridge, at around 3:30 a.m. for a fire that started at the 1,000 Hands Playground at Sawyer Point Park.

Assistant Chief Matt Flagler said while firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire at the playground, the heat spread and caught some of the materials on the bridge like netting and wires on fire. It took several hours for crews to declare the bridge fire completely under control.

No one was injured and officials said no hazardous materials were involved or released in the fire. Residents are asked to stay away from Sawyer Point Park at this time.

Fire investigators and ODOT inspectors are continuing to look at the bridge and its damage. While northbound lanes are open, Bruning said southbound lanes will remain closed “until further notice.” He said several things will need to be replaced on the southbound side due to the “substantial amount of damage.” They have an emergency contract with The Great Lakes Construction Co., who will start work on the bridge Friday night.

At least three steel beams need replacing, as well as the bridge deck and a sign truss, Bruning said. While there is no exact timeline for repairs on the southbound side, Bruning said it’s “safe to say weeks.”

ODOT has created a website for residents to stay updated on the latest bridge information. You can find that here .

Here’s a list of what will be blocked while I-471 is closed:

ODOT is diverting southbound I-471 traffic from Ohio by way of I-71 and I-75 South. In addition, the following restrictions are in place in downtown Cincinnati: