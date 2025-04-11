New store that offers boutique experience opens at The Greene

“This move marks an exciting evolution for Occasionally Yours and Jake’s Toggery as it blends the best of both stores into one expanded concept,” the company said in the announcement.

Both stores in their previous incarnation were known for its “curated” selection of handbags, jewelry, fashion and lifestyle items, including brands like Vera Bradley, Kendra Scott, Brighton, Pandora, and Enewton from Occasionally Yours, as well as Vineyard Vines, TravisMathew, The Normal Brand, Mizzen + Main and YETI from Jake’s Toggery, among others.

The new location also introduces a new boutique experience—Daisy Mercantile, featuring top fashion brands such as Free People Movement, Z Supply, Spanx, and more, according to the company.

“As the retail landscape continues to evolve, so too do we” said Todd Bettman, Owner of Shops By Todd. “Dayton is our home-base and Occasionally Yours has been part of The Greene since its inception in 2007, so we are thrilled to be able to elevate the shopping experience by bringing our two store nameplates together into one beautiful, central location.

“This new blended concept will be the model for all future stores, and we are excited that Dayton will continue to be the home of our flagship location”.

Occasionally Yours continues to operate its locations at both The Mall at Fairfield Commons and Liberty Center, both of which will be receiving refreshes and new additions later this year, the company said.

Occasionally Yours is the longest-standing Vera Bradley retailer in the country, according to the company, with the Greene location being the first co-branded store. Occasionally Yours first opened at the Greene in 2007 alongside Vera Bradley’s flagship location.