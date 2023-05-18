X

New mission for Wright-Patterson: Air Force says Wright-Patt to get new ISR mission

Wright-Patterson’s newest mission expected to be fully operational in 2025.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will soon get a new space-focused ISR mission and 90 new personnel in the process, the Air Force said Wednesday.

Wright-Patterson is expected to host the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron after an environmental impact analysis this summer, gaining about 90 new personnel, the Air Force said.

The squadron will improve and integrate intelligence capabilities with a focus on a “military advantage in space,” the Air Force said.

The squadron will be expected to execute intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data across orbital regimes and terrestrial environments, fusing data from fielded sensors in a current and future space surveillance network to identify adversary capability, the Air Force said in a release.

The squadron will bring almost 90 additional personnel to Wright-Patterson and is expected to reach full operational capability in 2025.

The Air Force said its decision to host the 76th ISR Squadron at Wright-Patterson came after conducting a site survey.

Questions about the mission and the Air Force plans were sent to service representatives.

The move represents another space-focused mission at Wright-Patterson. In 2021, the U.S. Space Force said it was standing up the National Space Intelligence Center, or NSIC, to be co-located with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, or NASIC, at Wright-Patterson. The NSIC, also called “Space Delta 18,” was officially activated in June 2022.

