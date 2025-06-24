New law lifts license suspensions on more than 40,000 local drivers

Across the state, more than 170,000 Ohio drivers had suspensions or vehicle registration blocks lifted as a result of the bill, said Southern Poverty Law Center Senior Policy Advocate Zack Eckles.

Not all of those drivers can immediately get back on the road, as some will have other license suspensions still on their record, Ohio Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bret Crow told this outlet. Others will have seen their license expire and will need to get it renewed before getting back on the roads.

Aside from lifting all court debt-related suspensions, H.B. 29 also removed the future possibility of suspensions being handed down for drug offenses and truancy. It also took steps to scale back suspensions for failing to appear in court or failing to pay child support.

Eckles said lawmakers can be proud of the impact H.B. 29 has already had on the state.

“I think it’s really important, especially in a state like Ohio where being able to drive is essential to being able to participate in our economy and provide for your family,” Eckles said. “...Suspensions should be tied to your ability to drive, not your ability to pay a fine or fee.”

