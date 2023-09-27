New details: When it comes to defense spending, Ohio isn’t in the top 10

When it comes to defense spending by state, Ohio does not rank among the top 10, according to the Department of Defense’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation 2022 Defense Spending by State report.

With $8.9 billion in defense spending fiscal 2022, Ohio ranks at No. 20 among the 50 states, garnering 1.6% of total U.S. defense spending, the report says. And with $5.1 billion in defense contracts, Ohio is pretty much in the middle of the field, ranked at No. 23.

No surprise: Among the services, the Air Force gets most of the state’s defense spending, at 56%, the report shows.

However, there are some familiar Dayton-area names among the state’s top defense contractors, the report also shows.

General Electric or GE Aerospace, with some 1,400 Dayton-area employees, ranks first among Ohio defense contractors, with $752 million in contracts in fiscal 2022, the report states.

West Chester Twp.-based CFM International is second, with nearly $332 million in contracts that year.

Riverside Research Institute, which has offices in Beavercreek, W.A. Baxter & Sons Ltd and the University of Dayton round out the state’s top five defense contractors, the report shows. UD saw $157.4 million in contracts in the most recent complete fiscal year, according to this report.

Among the Ohio counties receiving the most defense spending, several are located in the Dayton area, with Greene County topping the list at $1.5 billion in fiscal 2022, followed by Montgomery with nearly $788 million, Butler at $376 million and Miami at just over $90 million.

And among counties called home by the highest number of defense personnel, Greene County leads the list in Ohio, with 5,170 active-duty residents and 14,785 civilian DOD-employed residents, according to the report.

Virginia, Texas, and California topped the list of recipients for overall defense spending, the DOD said. Texas, Connecticut, and North Carolina had the largest overall increases in defense spending from fiscal 2021 to 2022.

However, Virginia, Hawaii, and Connecticut ranked highest when considering defense spending relative to their respective state GDPs, the Pentagon said.

“Our industrial base is one of our greatest competitive advantages, and this report enables our state, local, and industry partners to visualize the full scope of our investments as we focus on fostering a resilient and robust defense ecosystem,” said Radha Plumb, deputy under decretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. “As we work to deliver the technologies and services our warfighters need at speed and scale, the report highlights how the department is expanding our relationships with industries not traditionally associated with defense and serves as a tool for state and local partners to identify new partnership opportunities.”

“We know state and local leaders are eager to support the resiliency of military installations and the modernization of the defense industrial base,” said Patrick O’Brien, director of the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation. “The contract, grant, and personnel data in this report presents governors, local officials, and other leaders with topline information to help them target their efforts.”

The fiscal year 2022 report, as well as previous years’ reports, can be found at: https://oldcc.gov/dsbs-fy2022

According to JobsOhio, the state’s private development arm, Ohio is home to more than 380,000 federal and military installation jobs, delivering nearly $40 billion in gross regional product.