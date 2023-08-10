NEW DETAILS: VA sets new deadline to seek PACT Act retroactive benefits

The Department of Veterans Affairs experienced such a high number of last-minute claims for retroactive benefits under the PACT Act Wednesday, it is setting a new deadline.

Veterans now have until late Monday apply for benefits under the PACT Act retroactive to August 2022.

Explore VA sees high volume of PACT Act benefits claims

On Wednesday, the VA said veterans and survivors who apply (or submit their intent to file) for PACT Act benefits by 11:59 pm ET on Monday, Aug. 14, will be eligible to have benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022 — the day that President Biden signed the PACT Act into law, according to a new message from the Ohio Department of Veterans Services Thursday.

This is an extension from the original deadline of Wednesday, the department noted.

“VA has made this decision out of an abundance of caution after experiencing technical difficulties with VA.gov/PACT in recent days,” the department said.

State and federal veterans agencies noted a high number of “error” message for veterans who attempted to file online.

There were also long wait times for those who called 1-800-MyVA411, the state department said.

Early Thursday afternoon, the VA.gov/PACT appeared to be working at times.

Marc Rohner, a program specialist at the Dayton VA, has advised veterans to call 1-(800) 827-1000 to register their intent to file for PACT Act benefits at the Veterans Benefits Administration’s primary customer service number.

The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins. The law adds more than 20 conditions related to exposures, including high blood pressure, now presumed to be related to military service.

Now, those who begin the claims process by Monday will be able to receive these backdated benefits. The process does not need to be completed by Aug. 14, only started.