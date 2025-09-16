Beavercreek native now leading AFMC’s Air, Space and Cyberspace work

Wickert is responsible for shaping the workforce and for “stewarding the infrastructure to develop, test, field and sustain integrated war-winning capabilities,” the bio page says.

He also is responsible for AFMC’s policy and resources for test and cyber operations, flight management, airfield services, weather services and command and control operations, the page says.

Credit: CHLOE BONACCORSI Credit: CHLOE BONACCORSI

Wickert, a 1991 Beavercreek High School graduate, formerly led the 412th Test Wing in California’s Edward Air Force Base.

He led that wing as well as Plant 42, a manufacturing site for classified aircraft. Former President Biden nominated him for promotion to brigadier general last year.

“Gen Wickert (a Dayton native) is changing roles and relocating to Wright-Patt AFB in Ohio,” a spokeswoman for the 412th Test Wing told the Dayton Daily News in July.

She did not say at the time what role he was to assume.

In 2016, two AFMC directorates were merged to form a single Directorate of Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations.

Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, hailed Wickert’s leadership during a change-of-command ceremony in July.

“Brig. Gen. Wickert’s leadership of the 412th Test Wing has been nothing short of transformative,” Cain said.