New Carlisle man sentenced to at least 9 years for Dayton crime spree

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
By
38 minutes ago
A New Carlisle man accused in multiple robberies, including one where a 73-year-old woman’s arm was reportedly slammed in a vehicle door, was sentenced to at least nine years in prison.

Edward Ray Moore III, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count of aggravated robbery on April 29 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

One count each of felonious assault and resisting arrest were dismissed.

On Monday, Judge Timothy O’Connell sentenced Moore to nine to 13 years in prison and three years of post-release control, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Moore was reportedly involved in at least three robberies last fall in Dayton.

On Aug. 28, he stole $203.80 of Newport cigarettes from the TrueNorth store at a Shell gas station on Stanley Avenue, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

About two weeks later, on Sept. 9, he reportedly reached into a 73-year-old woman’s car and took her wallet while she was trying to get gas at Sammy’s Food Mart on South Smithville Road.

The woman confronted him and reached into his vehicle to get her wallet back. Moore slammed the car door on her arm, according to the prosecutor’s office.

She was dragged several feet as he attempted to drive away. The woman had a broken wrist due to the incident.

Edward Ray Moore III. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

The next day Dayton officers found a Moore near South Smithville Road and East Third Street and went over to speak to him. However, Moore drove away, grazing an officer’s leg and almost driving over his foot, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On Sept. 11, Moore was at McDonald’s on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard when he reportedly robbed the store while armed with a knife. Moore left with $306, according to municipal court documents.

Witnesses gave police a license plate number and investigators tracked Moore to Travelers Motel on North Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp.

They arrested him following a brief standoff.

