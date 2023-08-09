Needed: Air Force Marathon volunteers — 500 of them

The 27th annual U.S. Air Force Marathon is a little more than a month away, and it needs about 500 volunteers.

It’s not unusual for the marathon to need about a third of its required 1,500 volunteers at this point, Marathon Director Rachael Ferguson said in an interview. Still, with events some five weeks away, marathon officials are spreading the word.

Typically, a large number of volunteers tend to emerge in the final weeks before the events.

“The more that we can have that word out there, the quicker we can fill the spots,” Ferguson said.

Volunteering is straightforward. Go to www.usafmarathon.com, go to the “get involved” tab on top, and pull down to “volunteers.”

Volunteers are needed for medal unwrapping Aug. 15 to 16, as well as each day from Sept. 13 through marathon race day Sept. 16.

Those willing to volunteer may also call (937) 257-4350. The sign-up period ends Aug. 31.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

Those who want to volunteer with 10 or more people can email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil to learn about opportunities for larger groups.

The marathon has enjoyed significant growth over the years. First held in 1997 to celebrate the Air Force’s 50th anniversary, the marathon now draws more than 13,000 participants, with runners from all 50 states and more than a few countries.

There’s a lot to look forward to with this year’s races, Ferguson said.

This year, a trio of helicopters — the UH-1N Huey, MH-139 Grey Wolf and the HH-60W Jolly Green II — are expected to be available for a flyover. They will land near the finish line. Pilots will be available for questions from runners and spectators.

A post-race festival on the grounds of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will feature a band, a beer truck, food trucks, a post-race massage tent and much more.

The full-distance marathon still had about 40 slots open as of Tuesday afternoon, Ferguson said in an interview. To register, go to the marathon web site.

Marathon organizers are also asking runners and others to consider paying an Airman’s entry fee through the race’s gift registration program.

Anyone can buy a registration for an enlisted Airman by calling (937) 257-4350 and donating a registration to an enlisted member on the race’s waiting list over the phone.