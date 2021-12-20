Nearly 4,800 COVID patients hospitalized as Ohio National Guard members start deployment

One in four hospital patients and one in three ICU patients have the virus, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. COVID patients have increased 1% in hospitals this past week and 26% over the last three weeks. ICUs have seen a 3% increase in coronavirus patients over the past week and a 22% increase in the last three weeks.

Compared to 60 days ago, COVID is up 72% in Ohio’s hospitals and 54% in ICUs, according to OHA.

Ohio recorded 199 hospitalizations and 15 ICU admissions in the last day, according to the state health department. The state’s 21-day average is 320 hospitalizations a day and 32 ICU admissions a day.

The state added 8,082 daily cases Monday as its 21-day increased to 8,179 cases a day. In the last week, Ohio has only reported fewer than 8,000 daily cases once.

Nearly 59.25% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 69.52% of adults and 62.91% of residents ages 5 and older, according to ODH.

More than 54.5% of residents, including 64.63% of adults and 57.98% of Ohioans 5 and older, have finished the vaccine.

Almost 6.92 million people in the state have received at least one dose and 6.37 million have completed the vaccine. As of Monday, 2.38 million Ohioans have received an additional dose of the vaccine. More than 20,000 residents received an additional dose in the last day, according to ODH.