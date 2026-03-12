NCAA First Four: All eyes on Dayton for the start of men’s basketball tournament

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Since its inception in 2011, the University of Dayton has hosted every First Four round except 2021, when the entire tournament was moved to Indianapolis due to the COVID pandemic.

That’s translated into tens of thousands of visitors to the Dayton region each year, millions of dollars in tourist revenue, and the opportunity for the city to showcase its offerings and people.

Oney said the First Four accounted for an estimated $6.6 million in direct visitor spending last year.

More importantly, organizers say, the tournament gives national exposure to the city and region.

“The funny thing is the people don’t say we’re going to the First Four. The say ‘Hey, we’re going to Dayton’,” said Scott DeBolt, executive director of UD Arena.

DeBolt and his team are responsible for preparing and running the games, including handling the 25,000 plus fans, media members, players and staff who fill the arena each year.

They do this on top of hosting the OHSAA girls and boys state basketball championships and the university’s final regular season games, for a total of up to 40 games over a 20-day span.

It’s a testament to the efforts of the university’s staff and the dozens of volunteers who help make Dayton the epicenter of the basketball world each March.

“This community is really unlike any other community,” said Terry Slaybaugh, volunteer chairman of the Big Hoopla, a non-profit corporation created to organize all the activities around the First Four.

Every Selection Sunday, the Big Hoopla hosts a four-mile race and the Big Hoopla STEM Challenge, a free event for students in kindergarten through grade eight featuring hands-on science and technology demonstrations, shows, and a chance to win scholarships, iPads, and game tickets.

The events are also used as fundraisers to provide tickets for the women and men serving at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and their families.

The Big Hoopla has donated more than 1,000 tickets a year, and seen an increase in donations each year regardless of the economy, Slaybaugh said.

This year has been no exception, Slaybaugh said, with donations 20% over last year, though he did not provide specific dollar amounts.

He said area businesses and individuals step up year after year in part because of the pride that comes with being the tip-off of March Madness.

“I think Dayton has a history. They’ve always had to fight for everything. Once they get it, they don’t let go,” Slaybaugh said.

Looming over the event for the last several years is the threat the First Four could be moved from Dayton.

Over time, the NCAA has discussed relocating the tournament to larger cities and facilities - such as Madison Square Garden in New York City - or rotating sites each year.

Most recent talks, according to national sports pundits, have the tournament expanding to 72 or 76 teams, with the first round of competition played in numerous locations.

The expansion could come as early as 2027.

If it does, DeBolt said, he fully expects Dayton to be a part.

“It’s not easy to create a brand like we’ve created,” DeBolt said.

He’s part of the talks with the NCAA every year. They’re continually impressed with the way the city embraces the tournament regardless of which teams are scheduled.

Every tournament game played at UD Arena has been at least 96% capacity, with many being sold out. Almost half the tickets sold every year are to local people with no ties to the participating schools.

That fact alone keeps Dayton in the conversation about the future of the First Four, he said.

“It’s always a mad dash for tickets. It’s no different than our season tickets,” DeBolt said.

UD has sold out its season tickets since the 2019-2020 season and consistently ranks in the top 20 for national attendance.

UD Arena is contracted to host the First Four through 2028 and is in active discussions for the next contract, which would run through 2031.

“Dayton has become synonymous with the First Four and will continue to host the event through 2028,” Oney said. “I will say, together with our partners at UD Arena, the Big Hoopla, Montgomery County and the City of Dayton, we take enormous pride in how we deliver the student-athlete experience each year. We all literally roll out the red carpet for the teams and visitors.”

Top attended events in the Dayton area

CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show - 80,000 Celtic Festival - 70,000 WGI World Championships - 60,000 over two weekends Hamvention - 30,000 NCAA First Four - 25,000

Source: Destination Dayton

What’s all the Hoopla?

There’s more than just basketball happening this week:

Sunday March 15:

10 a.m. - Big Hoopla Four Miler, campus of Wright State University. Register at hoopla4miler.com.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Big Hoopla STEM Challenge, Wright State University Nutter Center. Participants are encouraged to pre-register at daytonhoopla.com.

6 p.m. - Selection Sunday, CBS.

Monday March 16:

5 to 8 p.m. - Public practice sessions by participating NCAA teams, UD Arena. Admission and parking are free.

Tuesday March 17:

Noon to 3 p.m. - Public practice sessions by participating NCAA teams, UD Arena. Admission and parking are free.

6 p.m. - First Four games tip off, UD Arena.

Wednesday March 18: