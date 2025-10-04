Election 2025: Municipal, county tax issues on the November ballot

Below is a list of non-school tax issues on the November 2025 ballot. For comprehensive coverage of races and issues go to our Elections 2025 page.

Butler County

Tax increases:

• Butler County: A 5-year, 2-mill levy that would renew and increase the county elderly services levy; this would cost $50 for every $100,000 of property value, which is an increase of $25. This is estimated to generate more than $20.2 million annually. • Milford Twp: A 5-year, 1.85-mill levy for EMS; this would cost $65 for every $100,000 of property value. This is estimated to generate $255,338 annually. • Ross Twp.: A continuing 6.5-mill levy for fire and EMS service; this would cost $228 for every $100,000 of property value. This is estimated to generate a little more than $2.1 million annually. Officials have said they intend to discontinue two current levies, so the net effect will be $113 per $100,000 in value. • Hanover Twp.: A 5-year, 3.5-mill levy for fire and EMS services; this would cost $123 for every $100,000 of property value. This is estimated to generate a little more than $1.1 million annually.

Renewals:

• Morgan Twp.: A 5-year, 2.75-mill levy for the fire district would not raise the current cost, which is $57 for every $100,000 of property value. This levy is estimated to generate $455,436 annually.

Clark County

Tax increases:

• Clark County: A 10-year, 0.60-mill replacement levy for parks and recreation; this would cost $21 per every $100,000 of property value — a $6.12 increase — and generate $1,942,000. • Clark County: A 20-year, 0.5% sales and use tax to build a new county jail and public safety building. • Village of Enon: A five-year, 1.75-mill additional property tax to provide and maintain vehicles, communications and other equipment, as well as buildings and sites used directly in the operation of the police department to pay permanent and part time police, communications or administrative personnel; this would cost $61 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $116,000. • Bethel Twp: A five-year, 2-mill additional property tax for general construction, reconstruction and repair of streets, roads and bridges; this would cost $70 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $560,000. • German Twp.: A five-year, 1-mill additional property tax for equipment, maintenance and salary payments for the police department; this would cost $35 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $218,000.

Renewals:

• Green Twp.: A five-year, 1-mill renewal property tax to provide ambulance apparatus and emergency service appliances; this would cost $35 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $32,328. • Green Twp.: A five-year, 1-mill renewal property tax for fire protection and equipment maintenance; this would cost $35 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $21,678. • Green Twp.: A five-year, 2-mill renewal levy for fire protection and fire equipment; this would cost $70 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $61,060. • Moorefield Tp.: A five-year, 1.25-mill renewal property tax to operate and equip the fire department and emergency medical program; this would cost $44 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $295,000. • Pike Twp.: A five-year, 2.75-mill renewal property tax to provide and maintain fire apparatus or appliances and to provide ambulance and emergency medical services; this would cost $96 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $252,000. • Springfield Twp.: A five-year, 1-mill renewal property tax for fire equipment, buildings and sites, and for payroll; this would cost $35 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $268,786. • German Twp.: A five-year, 3-mill renewal property tax levy to provide and maintain fire and EMS service; this would cost $105 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $357,000. • German Twp.: A five-year, 1.5-mill renewal property tax to operate and maintain the fire and EMS department; this would cost $53 per each $100,000 of property value and generate $240,000. • German Twp.: A five-year, 0.9-mill property tax renewal to provide and maintain roads; this would cost $32 per each $100,000 of property value and generate $107,000.

Greene County

Tax increases:

• Greene County Library: A 10-year, one-mill current expenses levy; this would cost a homeowner $35 for every $100,000 of property value and generate $6,326,969 annually. • Bellbrook: A 5-year, 2.2-mill fire, EMS and police levy; this would cost homeowners $77 for every $100,000 in property value and generate $610,198 annually. • Xenia Income Tax: A 5-year, 0.24% increase in income tax for streets and public ways. • Bath Township: A 5-year, 2.2-mill levy replacement for roads, streets and bridges; this levy would generate $320,432. The current levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home $50 per year; the replacement levy would increase this cost to $77 per every $100,00 in property value.

Renewals:

• Greene County Health District: A 5-year, 0.8-mill property tax levy for the public health district; this would continue to cost a homeowner $18 for every $100,000 of property value and generate $3,505,725. • Fairborn: A 5-year, 4.4-mill police levy renewal that would continue the $95 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $2,546,809. • Fairborn: A 5-year, 4.4-million levy renewal for Fire/EMS that would continue the $95 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $2,546,809. • Clifton: A 5-year, 6.5-mill current expenses levy renewal that would continue the $80 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $10,349. • Clifton: A 5-year, 2-mill current expenses levy renewal that would continue the $46 for every $100,000 of property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $5,535. • Jamestown: A 5-year, 2.3-mill levy renewal for roads, bridges and streets that would continue the $60 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $855,477. • Yellow Springs: A 5-year, 8.4-mill current expenses levy renewal that would continue the $168 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $79,172. • Spring Valley Twp., Village of Spring Valley: A 5-year, 1-mill Senior Citizens’ Services levy renewal that would continue the $12 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $54,922. • Spring Valley Twp., Village of Spring Valley: A 5-year, 2-mill fire levy renewal that would continue the $24 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $109,844. • Silvercreek Twp., Village of Jamestown: A 5-year, 1-mill current expenses levy renewal that would continue the $24 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $88,047. • Ross Twp.: A 5-year, 1.5-mill fire and EMS levy renewal that would continue the $11 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $24,333. • Miami Twp.: A 5-year, 3.8-mill fire and EMS levy renewal that would continue the $82 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $595,182. • New Jasper Twp.: A 5-year, 2-mill fire and EMS levy renewal that would continue the $50 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $161,699. • New Jasper Twp.: A 5-year, 4.5-mill fire and EMS levy renewal that would continue the $98 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $315,756. • Sugarcreek Twp.: A 5-year, 0.8-mill levy renewal for roads, streets and bridges that would continue the $19 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $359,273. • Spring Valley Twp.: A 5-year, 0.4-mill police levy that would continue the $19 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $359,273. • Spring Valley Twp.: A 5-year, 1-mill levy renewal for roads, streets and bridges that would continue the $8 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $37,687. • Spring Valley Twp.: A 5-year, 0.7-mill levy renewal for streets, roads and bridges that would continue the $4 for every $100,000 in property value that homeowners are already paying; this levy would generate $19,223.

Montgomery County

Tax increases:

• Dayton: An additional 1 mill levy for the purpose of construction and maintenance of a public hospital. It is projected to raise about $2 million annually for 10 years, costing the owner of a $100,000 home about $35 per year. • Jefferson Twp: A 5-year, 6-mill levy for streets, roads and bridges; this would cost $210 for every $100,000 of property value and generate $661,534. • German Twp.: A 5-year, 1-mill levy for parks and recreation permanent improvements; this would cost $35 for every $100,000 of property value and would generate $299,202. • Union: An additional, continuing 1% income tax for the purpose of providing general municipal operations. • Verona: An additional, continuing 4-mill levy for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire protection. • Verona: An additional, 5-year 1-mill levy for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire protection.

Renewals:

• Montgomery County: An 8-year, 6.03-mill levy for human services that would continue the $114 per $100,000 of property value that homeowners are already paying; the levy generates $59.2 million in revenue. • German Twp.: A 5-year, 0.5-mill property tax levy renewal for parks and recreation that would continue the $13 per $100,000 of property value that homeowners are already paying; the levy generates $114,483.

Miami County

Tax increases:

• Miami County: A replacement of the levy for the construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of bridges in Miami County. The replacement levy would be a continuing measure and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $14, compared to $10, currently. It would collect $1,331,143 per year. • Pleasant Hill/Newton Twp.: An additional tax of 5.73 mills for five years for fire, ambulance and EMS would generate $649,753 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $201. • Fletcher: A replacement levy of 1.5 mills for four years for fire protection services would generate $10,615 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $53, compared to $33, currently.

Renewals:

• Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities: Renewal of a 2.5-mill, 10-year levy for operation of community programs and services for developmental disabilities. This levy would generate $6,163,102 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $60, which is the same as the current cost. • Fletcher: Renewal of a 1.65-mill, four-year levy for providing ambulance services would generate $9,820 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $48, which is the same as the current cost. • Covington: Renewal of a 2.5-mill, five-year levy for fire protection and EMS would generate $105,501 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $58, which is the same same as the current cost. • Miami Southwest Joint Ambulance District: Renewal of a 1.5-mill, five-year levy for ambulance service and EMS would generate $303,007 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $38, which is the same as the current cost.

Northern Warren County

