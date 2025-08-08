Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Dayton

Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County will spray for mosquitoes Monday after samples at Wegerzyn Garden Center and Sandalwood Park tested positive for West Nile virus.
“It is not uncommon for a mosquito to test positive for West Nile virus, and Public Health’s program is designed to help educate the public about the diseases mosquitoes may carry, how they can protect themselves from mosquito bites and how they can help reduce the mosquito population,” Public Health said.
Samples in Vandalia and Dayton tested positive for West Nile virus last month. Mosquitoes trapped at Wegerzyn MetroPark in June also tested positive for the virus.
Public Health will spray Duet at Wegerzyn Garden Center and Sandalwood Park around dusk Monday.
Duet is an adulticide mosquito control product.
The Environmental Protection Agency has evaluated Duet and determined that using it around gardens and non-organic agricultural crop areas does not pose a significant risk to people and pets, Public Health said.
People and pets may be outside while Public Health is spraying in the area.
The mist will dissipate in about five to 30 minutes depending on the weather, according to Public Health. The spray is not corrosive and doesn’t stain.
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the U.S. and is typically spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.
Most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. About one in five people with West Nile virus get a fever and other symptoms and about one in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, according to Public Health.
People can protect themselves from West Nile virus by
- Using an EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET.
- Wearing long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks when outdoors, especially between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wearing light-colored clothing.
- Installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
- Checking to make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly.
- Eliminating standing water in the yard, as well as from flowerpots, buckets and barrels. Change the water in pet bowls and bird baths weekly and drill holes in tire swings so the water can drain. Empty children’s wading pools and keep them on their sides if they aren’t’ being used.
