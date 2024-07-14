More than 45,000 customers facing power outages in Miami Valley

More than 45,000 customers are without power following strong winds from a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon.
The AES outage map said 45,117 residents are facing outages around 4:42 p.m., with the majority of the outages found in Montgomery with 25,935.
The following counties are facing power outages:
Montgomery: 25,935
Champaign: 15
Clark (with AES): 394
Darke: 547
Miami: 570
Greene: 8,908
Preble: 1,561
Warren: 105
There are 1,885 power outages in Hamilton currently and 2,704 residents are without power in Butler County, according to Duke Energy.
Ohio Edison said 2,013 residents are facing power outages.
Estimation restoration times varies by county.
