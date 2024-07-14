More than 45,000 customers facing power outages in Miami Valley

Local News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

More than 45,000 customers are without power following strong winds from a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon.

The AES outage map said 45,117 residents are facing outages around 4:42 p.m., with the majority of the outages found in Montgomery with 25,935.

The following counties are facing power outages:

Montgomery: 25,935

Champaign: 15

Clark (with AES): 394

Darke: 547

Miami: 570

Greene: 8,908

Preble: 1,561

Warren: 105

There are 1,885 power outages in Hamilton currently and 2,704 residents are without power in Butler County, according to Duke Energy.

Ohio Edison said 2,013 residents are facing power outages.

Estimation restoration times varies by county.

In Other News
1
Rep. Turner: ‘Our democracy dodged a bullet yesterday’
2
Ohio leaders react to Trump rally shooting; J.D. Vance blames Biden...
3
Buc-ee’s finalizing plans for groundbreaking ceremony at site of first...
4
Report: Dayton Flyers star DaRon Holmes suffers major injury in NBA...
5
Ohio Attorney General announces campaign against illegal flavored...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top