14 members of motorcycle club indicted on racketeering scheme in Ohio, Kentucky

Members of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club are accused of operating a criminal enterprise that includes murder, extortion, identity theft and more, according to Parker. Incidents reportedly included blowing up a former member’s vehicle in Huber Heights, a homicide in Harrison Twp., assaults at Dayton bars and a shootout at another motorcycle group’s clubhouse in Springfield.

On Thursday, approximately 300 law enforcement officers from federal, state and local agencies executed multiple search warrants and arrests in the U.S., U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent John Nokes said.

Investigators seized hundreds of items of evidence, including approximately 100 guns and 15,000 rounds of ammunition, he added. Digital evidence was also retrieved, which could result in additional charges being filed against co-conspirators.

ATF agents, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Xenia police were at a house in the 1000 block of Colorado Drive. Huber Heights police confirmed a search warrant was served on state Route 202 near Needmore, but no arrests were reported.

People were arrested in four states Thursday, including Ohio, Kentucky, Arizona and Pennsylvania, as part of the investigation, Parker said.

The Thug Riders Motorcycle Club was founded as an outlaw motorcycle gang in 2003 and has chapters in the U.S., Canada, Austraila, Morocco, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Germany and United Kingdom, according to federal court records.

The club’s midwest region consists of chapters in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri. Dayton’s chapter was reportedly established in 2019.