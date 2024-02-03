Missing Tipp City man found dead, deputies say

A 53-year-old man who went missing a few weeks ago was found dead on Friday in Miami County.

The man was identified as Willie Couch from Tipp City, according to Chief Deputy Steve Lord of the Miami County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Couch was found on State Route 48 near Joyland Drive near the edge of a tree line near a farm field, Lord said. He was reported missing on Jan. 16th in Union Twp.

The preliminary cause of death was hypothermia, Lord said.

“The official cause of death will not be determined until toxicology results are obtained in the coming weeks,” Lord said.

