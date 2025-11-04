MISSING: Sheriff’s office looking for 77-year-old Darke County man with health issues

Worz is diabetic and has heart issues, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Worz has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a maroon 2015 Ford F150 with Ohio license plate EGU1322. The truck has a black tarp on the back.

Flock cameras captured the truck around 7:30 a.m. in Wyandot County at Ohio 67 at Cherokee Street.

Anyone with information on Worz’s location should call 911 or the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-3399.