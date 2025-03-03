Missing man’s body recovered from Caesar Creek Lake after boat capsizes

The ODNR used sonar boats and searched on the ground and by air before requesting the Ohio Task Force One dive team at approximately 12:05 a.m. Friday.

Multiple dive team members from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services Unit responded to assist as part of the task force, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Divers were able to recover the body at 8:30 p.m. Saturday from a depth of approximately 30 feet, the sheriff’s office reported.

“Working jointly with other agencies is momentous in attaining a goal of rescue or recovery,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family.”

The boater’s name has not been released, and it’s not clear when his body entered the water.