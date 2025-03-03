Missing man’s body recovered from Caesar Creek Lake after boat capsizes

A missing man’s body was recovered over the weekend from Caesar Creek Lake after crews found a capsized boat.

A man in his 20s was reported missing early Friday by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources after a capsized jon boat, or a flat-bottomed boat, was found in the lake at Caesar Creek State Park in Warren County.

The ODNR used sonar boats and searched on the ground and by air before requesting the Ohio Task Force One dive team at approximately 12:05 a.m. Friday.

Multiple dive team members from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services Unit responded to assist as part of the task force, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Divers were able to recover the body at 8:30 p.m. Saturday from a depth of approximately 30 feet, the sheriff’s office reported.

The Buter County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Services Unit responded to assist as part of Task Force 1 Dive Team Friday into Saturday to recover the body of a missing boater at Caesar Creek Lake in Warren County. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

“Working jointly with other agencies is momentous in attaining a goal of rescue or recovery,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family.”

The boater’s name has not been released, and it’s not clear when his body entered the water.

