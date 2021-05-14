Masks no longer needed for vaccinated visitors to Air Force museum

Those who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus must continue to wear masks inside the museum. Visitors will be be asked to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Explore DeWine lifts mask requirement for vaccinated more than 2 weeks early

This change is a major step forward, and the museum will rely on individual integrity to prevail as the new policy is implemented, based on updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, said David Tillotson, museum director.