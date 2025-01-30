MAP: Where are the Buc-ee’s? See where you can find a location as Ohio’s first in Huber Heights nears

Buc-ee’s has plans to open its first Ohio travel center, located in Huber Heights. People are expected to come from far and wide to visit the iconic business when it opens later this year.
According to the plans, the Buc-ee’s store will have two access points from Ohio 235 and is expected to include 120 gas pumps and more than 700 parking spaces.
There are roughly 50 Buc-ee’s travel centers in the country, spread out mostly in the southeastern U.S.
Below is a map of the current locations.
