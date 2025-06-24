Man wanted for domestic violence in Clark County arrested in Harrison Twp.

The man reportedly made threats to shoot any law enforcement officers he saw.

Montgomery County deputies responded to the 2000 block of Gispy Drive and made announcements over a loudspeaker for the man to surrender, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

They didn’t receive a response. Deputies contacted the homeowner, who consented to having the house searched.

Crews made contact with the man, who continued to refuse to come out, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies, with help from Butler Twp. police, stayed on scene for several hours trying to get the man to surrender.

When he agreed to come out, he started to leave the house with his hands up and then reportedly tried to run back inside.

Deputies used a Taser and took him into custody.

The man has minor injuries from the Taser and arrest. Harrison Twp. medics evaluated his injuries. Medics also checked a deputy for a heat-related illness.

Neither were transported to the hospital.

Clark County deputies took the man into custody.