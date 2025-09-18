Man pleads guilty to scamming dozens out of $2M in dating app fraud

A Cincinnati man accused of taking more than $2 million from people he defrauded on dating websites pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of money laundering, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Dominick S. Gerace II announced Wednesday.

Richard Opoku Agyeman, 41, is one of multiple people who used stolen photographs and false information to create profiles on dating websites and then form romantic relationships with victims online. He went on to trick his victims into sending money under the false pretense that their funds would support things like medical expenses for the person they met online.