Man dies at Montgomery County Jail marking 7th inmate death this year

A man died following an apparent medial emergency at the Montgomery County Jail Thursday morning, making it at least the seventh inmate to die at the jail this year.

Around 8 a.m. a corrections officer found the inmate during a routine safety check, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional and medical staff immediately provided care and the Dayton Fire Department was called to respond.

Terry Clemmons, 47, was not able to be revived and was pronounced dead at the jail, according to the sheriff’s office. He was in the general population unit and was booked into jail on Wednesday on a weapons charge and had a routine medical screening.

“We are still in the very early stages of the investigation, but Clemmons had exited his cell for breakfast earlier in the morning and there are no indications of foul play or drug use,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to Terry Clemmons’ family and loved ones.”

Sheriff’s detectives and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office are conducting the death investigation. The sheriff’s Inspectional Services Unit is reviewing the incident.

The other inmates in the housing unit and staff who responded have been offered counseling.