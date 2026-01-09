Breaking: Man arrested, charged in shots fired case near Fairborn SportsPleX

Man arrested, charged in shots fired case near Fairborn SportsPleX

Fairborn Police along with the Greene County and Clark County Sheriff's department outside the Sportsplex the parking lot near Dayton Road on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 in Fairborn. MARSHALL GORBY / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

47 minutes ago
A man is in custody in a November shots fired incident near the Fairborn SportsPleX and Mercy Health emergency room.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office, with help from Columbus police and the Columbus Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrested Ali Ahmed Gedo, 25, on Dec. 5.

A grand jury indicted Gedo on one count of felonious assault in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 24.

Ali Ahmed Gedo. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

His bond was set at $250,000. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 20 and his trial was scheduled for Feb. 23.

He is being held in the Greene County Jail.

The charge stems from gunfire reported around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the 5400 block of Intrastate Drive.

Deputies from Greene and Clark counties responded to reports of multiple shots fired.

A stray bullet hit and shattered Mercy Health - Dayton Springfield Emergency Center’s front entrance sliding glass door, said Jennifer Robinson, a spokesperson for the emergency center.

Law enforcement officers check out the damage to the inside of the Mercy Health - Dayton Springfield Emergency Center on Dayton Road after a shooting incident on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 in Fairborn. MARSHALL GORBY / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“The bullet was contained to the entryway and never entered our facility. No patients or staff were harmed,” Robinson said.

Crews called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to process the scene.

The case remains under investigation, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle with evidence markers near its front wheel after a shooting incident in the Sportsplex parking lot near Dayton Road on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 in Fairborn. MARSHALL GORBY / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

