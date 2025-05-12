Loose dogs terrorize neighborhoods: 7 takeaways from our reporting

1. The problem: The problem of loose dogs is reportedly growing — partially because of economic pressures — leading lawmakers and community leaders to seek solutions, Sydney found.

2. Dog attacks: There were 357 dog bites reported to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center in 2024. By the end of March this year, ARC was aware of more than 80 dog bite reports.

3. Victims: Dog attack victims this year include a child severely mauled and a female jogger bitten by a pack of loose dogs in Springfield in February; and a 60-year-old man seriously injured in Dayton the same month. In March, Dayton police shot and killed a loose dog that charged an officer responding to a report of a 22-year-old man bitten by a dog, according to the Dayton Police Department.

4. Quote: “It’s still something that’s on my mind every time I walk outside my house,” said a Harrison Twp. woman bitten by her neighbor’s dog. “I am not afraid of dogs, and I’ve never been afraid of dogs. And I don’t think it’s the dog’s fault. People are the problem.”

5. Shelters say: “No single shelter can accommodate the vast number of lost and stray dogs in Montgomery County, where approximately 140,000 dogs reside. Expanding shelter capacity is not the solution,” said Montgomery County Animal Resource Center director and dog warden Amy Bohardt. “Shelters that expand have increased staffing, veterinarian and construction costs while space remains limited. You cannot build your way out of this problem.”

6. Legislation: A recently formed working group includes state lawmakers looking for ways to address the problem. But previous attempts after high-profile fatal maulings in Dayton have fallen short.

