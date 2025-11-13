Looking for Thanksgiving deals? Here’s where to find the lowest prices on holiday favorites

Thanksgiving is two weeks away, and it’s time to start shopping for your holiday feast.
Whether you’re cooking the entire meal or just bringing a side dish, I compared prices across major retailers to help you find deals so you can save money while still putting together a memorable Thanksgiving dinner.
Kroger
Desserts:
- Private Selection triple cherry pie: $9.99
- Pumpkin pie: $6.99
- Apple pie: $4.99
Other deals:
- Kentucky Legend boneless whole ham: $2.99 per pound
- Crispy fried onions: Two for $5
- Ocean Spray cranberry sauce: Two for $3
- GoodCook non-stick roast pan for turkey: $14.99 (with Plus Card)
Meal bundle: Kroger’s Freshgiving meal feeds 10 people for less than $4.75 per person and includes 16 Thanksgiving staples.
Aldi
Essential side dish ingredients:
- Stuffing: 79 cents
- Chicken broth: 99 cents
- Canned pumpkin: $1.09
- Green beans: 50 cents
- Shells & cheese: $1.19
Meal bundle: Aldi offers a complete Thanksgiving dinner bundle for 10 people for $40.
Meijer
Featured deals:
- Specialty charcuterie meat: Buy one, get one 40% off
- Stove Top stuffing: $1.99
- Cream of mushroom soup (for green bean casserole): Three for $5
- Marshmallows: $1.49
Meijer brand holiday staples (through Dec. 31):
- Whole kernel corn or green beans: 49 cents
- Turkey or chicken stuffing mix: 99 cents
- 100% pure canned pumpkin or cranberry sauce: $1.09
- Crescent rolls, cinnamon rolls and biscuits: $1.49
- Pie crust: $1.99
Turkey deal: Meijer brand’s frozen turkeys are 49 cents per pound or less.
Walmart
Low prices on staples:
- Velveeta shells & cheese multipack: $6.72
- Russet potatoes: $2.47
- Corn muffin mix: 50 cents
- Double pack crescent rolls: $4.46
- Heinz brown gravy: $1.88
Meal bundle: Walmart’s $40 bundle includes everything needed for a 10-person Thanksgiving dinner.
