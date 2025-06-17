Local woman completes swim across the English Channel on her 50th birthday

She joins a small number of people worldwide who have accomplished the feat, a 21-mile swim between the white cliffs of Dover in England and the shores of Calais in France.

A lifelong competitive swimmer, Wamsley “carried the dream” of swimming the English Channel for 38 years, having decided at age 12 that she would swim the channel by age 50, she previously told the Dayton Daily News. At the time, she was inspired by a magazine article about other elite swimmers who had completed the challenge.

Wamsley’s swim “window” to complete the journey opened on May 30, and an individual’s window typically varies depending on weather conditions. Swimmers who attempt this feat are accompanied by a boat and a medical team, but cannot leave the water to take breaks, or it won’t count.