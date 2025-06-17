Local woman completes swim across the English Channel on her 50th birthday

Amy Wamsley of Yellow Springs jumped into the water on the shores of England last week at 49 years old. After swimming in freezing waters for nearly 17 hours straight, she emerged from the waters onto the shores of France having accomplished a childhood dream, the day of her 50th birthday.
After months of training, Wamsley completed her swim across the English Channel in 16 hours, 56 minutes, and 40 seconds, according to the village of Yellow Springs.
She joins a small number of people worldwide who have accomplished the feat, a 21-mile swim between the white cliffs of Dover in England and the shores of Calais in France.
A lifelong competitive swimmer, Wamsley “carried the dream” of swimming the English Channel for 38 years, having decided at age 12 that she would swim the channel by age 50, she previously told the Dayton Daily News. At the time, she was inspired by a magazine article about other elite swimmers who had completed the challenge.
Wamsley’s swim “window” to complete the journey opened on May 30, and an individual’s window typically varies depending on weather conditions. Swimmers who attempt this feat are accompanied by a boat and a medical team, but cannot leave the water to take breaks, or it won’t count.
