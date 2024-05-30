Local politicians, groups react after Trump found guilty in hush money trial

Congressman Greg Landsman (D), whose district includes Warren County, applauded the decision, writing on social media, “No one is above the law. Not even Donald Trump.”

No one is above the law. Not even Donald Trump. https://t.co/8k9MGfTIkf — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) May 30, 2024

The Dayton Unit of the NAACP also reacted positively to the verdict. In a statement, unit president Derrick L. Forward said, “It’s about time someone stood up with a backbone against [Trump]” and “The American people have witnessed history today with their own eyes with justice prevailing at this time.”

Forward also said that the sentencing “will speak for itself,” but added that our democracy is still in peril and people need to stay focused on voting in the November election.

Senator J.D. Vance (R) on social media called the verdict “a disgrace to the rule of law and our Constitution.” He also accused Democrats of inventing the charges and rigging the case, calling the verdict “election interference,” and asking for donations for Trump’s campaign.

Representative Jim Jordan (R), whose district includes Champaign County, also criticized the verdict on social media, calling it a “travesty of justice” and calling the New York court a “kangaroo court.” He also claimed the case was brought by Trump’s political opponents and said the former president would be vindicated on appeal.

Representative Warren Davidson (R), whose district includes Darke, Preble and Butler counties, quoted French economist Frederic Bastiat saying, “The law, I say, not only turned from its proper purpose but made to follow an entirely contrary purpose! The law become the weapon of every kind of greed!” He echoed other Republican claims that the case was a result of “weaponization” of the judicial system against Donald Trump and called for an appeal to be filed and heard quickly.

“The law, I say, not only turned from its proper purpose but made to follow an entirely contrary purpose! The law become the weapon of every kind of greed! Instead of checking crime, the law itself guilty of the evils it is supposed to punish!”, observed Frederic Bastiat.



Alvin… — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) May 30, 2024

Representative Mike Carey (R), whose district includes parts of Miami and Clark counties, said that the verdict “is proof that these charges were always political,” and said that “voters, not a judge will decide the next election.”