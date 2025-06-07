Local and Prep Results

Thunderbowl – Kiersten Schooler 759, Alex Harlow 744, Mike Dabbelt 698, Ray Keller 685, Aaron Stone 678.

Beaver-Vu – Lionel Gaines 754, Greg Smith 684, Jordan Harphant 656, Lindsey Seifert 600, Jan Kepler 598.

Golf

Reid Park – Geritol: D. Bernas, J. Pinti, J. Stevens, E. Davis +20; T. Moore, J. Spoon, M. Flora +2. Break 80: Bernas 70; Pinti 77; Moore 79.

Hole-in-one

Terry Neal, 145 yards with an 8-iron on hole No. 6 at Eaton.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division V

Coldwater 4, Ottawa Hills 3: C: Welsch 2B GW-RBI, Smith W, Taylor 2B RBI.

Division VII

Minster 3, Montpelier 0: Mi: Magoto W.

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Springboro 8, Mason 6

Division III

Badin 10, Butler 1: Ba: Driessen W.

Division IV

Indian Hill 8, Jonathan Alder 1

Division VII

Russia 11, Cedarville 0: R: Goubeaux W 6 K.

Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Championship

Division V

Wheelersburg 10, Liberty Union 0

Friday’s Semifinals

Division III

Dover 7, Western Brown 0

Holland Springfield 3, Boardman 1

Division VI

Tri-Village 1, Dalton 0: TV: Poling W CG 2 K, Cantrell 3 SB RS, Brandon 1-1 2B, Burk 1-2, Mead 1-3.

Sugarcreek Garaway 10, Gibsonburg 4

Thursday’s Championships

Division IV

Kenton Ridge 9, Hillsboro 0: KR: Rastatter W 9 K, 1-3 RBI, Fyffe 2 RS RBI, Davis 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Massie 1-2 2B 2 RBI.

Division VII

Portsmouth Notre Dame 9, Monroeville 1

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division V

Liberty Union 4, Akron Manchester 2

Wheelersburg 15, Oak Harbor 2

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division IV

Kenton Ridge 4, Lexington 3: KR: Davis 3-4 3 RBI GW-RBI, Glass 1-2 2 RS RBI, Foulk 2-3 2B RS, Rastatter W 4 K.

Hillsboro 7, Lakeview 1

Division VII

Monroeville 4, Sycamore Mohawk 2

Portsmouth Notre Dame 9, Covington 2: C: Hartwig 2-4 2 3B RS RBI, Coblentz 1-3 RBI, Foutz 1-2 RS.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.