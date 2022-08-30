Local addiction rehab center serves 5,000th patient

OneFifteen, a nonprofit agency addressing addiction, has hit the milestone of helping 5,000 patients since it opened in October 2019.
The drug and alcohol rehabilitation center has a five-acre campus on Hopeland Street in Dayton, just south of the old St. Elizabeth medical complex. OneFifteen provides a range of services to help those living with substance use disorders, including both inpatient and outpatient treatment options.
“We know that the path of recovery is a personal journey,” said Barb Marsh, chief operating officer at OneFifteen. “We are somewhat unique in that we offer every level of care on one campus.”
OneFifteen works with its patients on a case-by-case basis to help with their recoveries, offering crisis stabilization, outpatient, inpatient, and residential services. They also offer medication-assisted treatment options.
OneFifteen also began adding telehealth options during the pandemic to make sure individuals still had access to their treatment.
“The biggest challenge has been the COVID-19 pandemic,” Marsh said. “We pivoted quickly to ensure that services did not stop.”
Leadership at OneFifteen attributed the 5,000-patient milestone to its staff and other partnerships.
“We would not be able to reach this milestone without the tireless dedication of our staff to patients and clients on their path to recovery.” said Marti Taylor, president and CEO of OneFifteen. “Our team could not have predicted the challenges that we, and every behavioral health provider, faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud that our team was able to navigate the pandemic with strength and resolve to live our mission, and expand access to care for those in need.”
OneFifteen partners with RI International and Samaritan Behavioral Health, Inc. to provide services. Its founding partners include Montgomery County ADAMHS, Kettering Health Network, Premier Health, Verily, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities.
Marsh also mentioned local community partnerships, like with nearby neighborhood associations, which have been “critical to our success.” OneFifteen has also partnered with Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine as a training site to help meet the growing workforce demands.
Marsh said OneFifteen also continues to meet people where their are, having tablets in local emergency rooms where people can access resources and information about OneFifteen. They also offer care advocates to help individuals with their recovery, even beyond completing inpatient and outpatient treatment.
“The care advocate can stay involved with the patient even after the treatment ends,” Marsh said.
For more information about OneFifteen, call 937-535-5115 or come to its Crisis Stabilization Unit at 707 S. Edwin C Moses Boulevard in Dayton.
About the Author