Local addiction rehab center serves 5,000th patient

OneFifteen also began adding telehealth options during the pandemic to make sure individuals still had access to their treatment.

“The biggest challenge has been the COVID-19 pandemic,” Marsh said. “We pivoted quickly to ensure that services did not stop.”

Leadership at OneFifteen attributed the 5,000-patient milestone to its staff and other partnerships.

“We would not be able to reach this milestone without the tireless dedication of our staff to patients and clients on their path to recovery.” said Marti Taylor, president and CEO of OneFifteen. “Our team could not have predicted the challenges that we, and every behavioral health provider, faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud that our team was able to navigate the pandemic with strength and resolve to live our mission, and expand access to care for those in need.”

OneFifteen partners with RI International and Samaritan Behavioral Health, Inc. to provide services. Its founding partners include Montgomery County ADAMHS, Kettering Health Network, Premier Health, Verily, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Marsh also mentioned local community partnerships, like with nearby neighborhood associations, which have been “critical to our success.” OneFifteen has also partnered with Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine as a training site to help meet the growing workforce demands.

Marsh said OneFifteen also continues to meet people where their are, having tablets in local emergency rooms where people can access resources and information about OneFifteen. They also offer care advocates to help individuals with their recovery, even beyond completing inpatient and outpatient treatment.

“The care advocate can stay involved with the patient even after the treatment ends,” Marsh said.

For more information about OneFifteen, call 937-535-5115 or come to its Crisis Stabilization Unit at 707 S. Edwin C Moses Boulevard in Dayton.