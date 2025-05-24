LIVE UPDATES: ‘Trump Baby’ balloon debuts, protests planned

‘Trump Baby’ balloon debuts

Several protests are planned today around the NATO PA event.

This morning, the iconic “Trump Baby” balloon was inflated in a parking lot at the corner of East Second and North Jefferson streets. The parking lot is a designated area that police encourage protesters to use.

The giant balloon shows a shirtless, orange-skinned President Trump in a baby’s diaper, with a cell phone in hand. Trump was invited to the parliamentary assembly sessions in the city but isn’t expected to attend.

About fifteen people congregated in the protest zone by around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Several protests are planned both in the zone and in other parts of the city throughout today.

