LIVE UPDATES: ‘Trump Baby’ balloon debuts, protests planned

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is in Dayton for its spring session, which is causing a lot of changes downtown. Here are things to know about Saturday.
‘Trump Baby’ balloon debuts
Several protests are planned today around the NATO PA event.
This morning, the iconic “Trump Baby” balloon was inflated in a parking lot at the corner of East Second and North Jefferson streets. The parking lot is a designated area that police encourage protesters to use.
The giant balloon shows a shirtless, orange-skinned President Trump in a baby’s diaper, with a cell phone in hand. Trump was invited to the parliamentary assembly sessions in the city but isn’t expected to attend.
About fifteen people congregated in the protest zone by around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Several protests are planned both in the zone and in other parts of the city throughout today.
